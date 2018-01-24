autoevolution
 

Ford Buzz Car Gets Excited When You Do, and It's Not Exactly Discreet About It

According to research endorsed by Ford, if you want to "boost your sense of wellbeing and emotional fulfillment," you shouldn't have kids. Well, the study's conclusion may have sounded differently, but we've taken the liberty to interpret the findings for you.
The idea is that driving a sports car on a daily basis is apparently one of the best ways to make you feel better, and we all know that they don't go very well together with kids unless you wear earplugs to muffle the screams and don't mind cleaning up the puke after each ride. And it's not just the kids you have to worry about, but also their mother.

But Ford thinks (actually, it doesn't just think but can prove it with science) it's worth it if you want to feel good. The company worked with neuroscientists to measure "buzz moments" - those usually short instants that bring pleasure in our lives and work toward our overall wellness - volunteers performed various activities: watching their favorite team play, kissing their partners, taking a dance class or watching a "Game of Thrones" episode.

The data showed that only the thrill of riding a roller coaster scored higher than commuting in a sports car. “A roller coaster may be good for a quick thrill, but it’s not great for getting you to work every day,” said Dr. Harry Witchel, Discipline Leader in Physiology. “This study shows how driving a performance car does much more than get you from A to B – it could be a valuable part of your daily wellbeing routine.”

Ford didn't stop here. It got in touch with Designworks and, using a high-performance gaming PC, 110 light strips, 82 display panels with 188,416 individually addressable LEDs, and a Focus RS, they created the "Buzz Car."

It then hooked up the volunteers to medical-grade equipment that monitored their emotional responses and gave them a visual representation with help from those nearly 200,000 LEDs installed on the car. Well, if the driving alone wasn't enough to make the kids throw up, the dazzling light show should do the trick.

