2017 Ford GT Goes Back to the Future in Awesome Rendering

As mighty as the DeLorean DMC-12 was in the Back to the Future context, the real-world side of the sportscar wasn't as glorious. As such, it's difficult not to ask oneself what machine could be cast in the role of a new-age BTTF car. Well, if we are to pay attention to the rendering we're here to show you, the 2017/2018 Ford GT could serve that role.