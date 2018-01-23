autoevolution
 

2017 Ford GT Goes Back to the Future in Awesome Rendering

As mighty as the DeLorean DMC-12 was in the Back to the Future context, the real-world side of the sportscar wasn't as glorious. As such, it's difficult not to ask oneself what machine could be cast in the role of a new-age BTTF car. Well, if we are to pay attention to the rendering we're here to show you, the 2017/2018 Ford GT could serve that role.
The pixel play we have here portrays the new GT in full Back to the Future trim, with the Blue Oval halo car packing all the necessary hardware.

And while we have to admit that this render has caught our eye, hence the decision to share it with you, there are a few problems we see here.

For one thing, the twin-turbo Ford might come with more than enough muscle, but it doesn't offer the kind of ground clearance required by the shenanigans we've seen in the franchise.

Then there are the questions regarding what happens when one tries to enter time travel mode by hitting 88 mph (make that 142 km/h) on public roads, as included in the original recipe. This was the velocity number that allowed the machine to beak the time continuum and take its occupants back into the future.

Sure, Marty McFly (played by Michael J Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) might not have experienced all that many issues with law enforcement, but actual drivers attempting to recreate the stunts they had seen in the movie suffered a different fate.

For example, we know of at least one DeLorean driver who got arrested after being caught doing 88 mph on the street. And given how quickly the new Ford GT can hit that mark, things could get uber-spicy.

So perhaps it's best to gaze at the render we have here and leave things in the day-dreaming realm.


 

