Ford Bronco Sport's Off-Road Credentials Tested, Don't Call It a Soft Roader

The real Ford Bronco, or the Ford Bronco period, if you like, or the big Ford Bronco, as the guys at TFL call it, isn't out yet. Its smaller sibling, though, is, which means that in the absence of the model everyone wants, all the attention is now on the baby Bronco.
Up to this point, the Ford Bronco Sport seems to have impressed everyone with its abilities, be they on or off the road. With the Sport based on Ford's Escape SUV, nobody was surprised to find out the new model handled itself well on the asphalt. Still, based on the same connection, you can't say the same about the way it deals with the unbeaten paths.
The only two reasons people expect the Bronco Sport to be any better than the Escape off-road are its name and its looks. You don't want anything wearing the Bronco moniker to make a fool out of itself the moment the blacktop ends, and nobody likes an SUV that looks tough but runs scared to its mommy when it sees a bigger pothole.
Luckily for anyone considering the new Bronco Sport (or who has already bought it), Ford's SUV doesn't disappoint in any situation. Actually, it rather impresses to the point where calling it a "soft-roader" might even be a little insulting.
Despite its performance, it still has a unibody architecture with independent suspension all around that limits articulation (compared to a solid axle) and an all-wheel-drive system that lacks any true locking differentials. However, this First Edition Bronco Sport gets a clever twin-clutch rear drive unit that can somewhat simulate the action of a rear differential. That means it should perform well (at least above average) in low traction conditions.
The slip test with the front wheels stuck on rollers shows how the all-wheel-drive system needs about a quarter of a turn from the no traction wheels to realize there's no grip. It then applies the brake on those wheels and proceeds to send power toward the rear. It's not blistering fast, but it's a good result, nonetheless. Further tests that isolate up to three wheels show equally good performance from Ford's system, definitely more than you'd expect from a vehicle in its class.
However impressive all this may be, it's still not enough to call it an off-roader. The engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit developing 250 hp, is up to the task, but the ride is harsh even on the 29-inch Falken WildPeak A/T tires, and the hood is long and limits visibility on the trail.
The TFL team doesn't pull any punches when it comes to putting the Sport to work, and the little SUV deals with everything that's thrown at it, within reason. The only downside? In this configuration, it costs more than it should at $40,000.
