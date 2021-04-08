2021 Ford Explorer Is Now an Enthusiast ST, Also Goes for Platinum With Hybrid

With just about anything crossover, SUV, or truck selling today like hotcakes, the Blue Oval has decided to add even more Explorer fun at a lower price. And it's giving not one, not two, but three new options to North American customers for the 2021 model year.
Ford, an expert in sales supremacy (not the same can be said about reliability, though), says the Explorer is “America’s all-time best-selling SUV.” In a bid to keep the momentum, the company releases three new versions into the wild, all catering to enthusiasts who don’t want to break the bank.
Up first comes the sporty 2021 Explorer Enthusiast ST, which becomes the new Standard Equipment Group for the ST series and comes at a lower price point, as the starting MSRP is $48,750. While a power boost is clearly out of the question, we’re actually glad that Ford Performance hasn’t detuned the 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which means it gets to keep all of its 400 ponies under the hood.
Better yet, the standard configuration includes the 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift, reworked suspension setup, as well as the Class III Trailer Tow Package, giving it a 143-mph (230-kph) maximum speed as well as a towing capability of up to 5,600 pounds (2,540 kg).
Anyone who prefers a more elegant atmosphere to enhanced performance can choose the new 3.0-liter rear-wheel-drive Platinum model for the 2021MY. For a $52,480 MSRP, customers will receive a host of dedicated touches, including satin door handles, bespoke aluminum-like grille, a twin-panel moonroof, as well as a huge amount of leather in the cabin, among other goodies.
Better yet, fans with an eco-consciousness can upgrade to the first-ever Hybrid Platinum, assuming they’re alright with the $53,085 MSRP. All three new versions are already available for ordering, but just like the 2021 Bronco reservations holders, one will need to wait until summer to get them parked on the driveway.
