Ford Bronco Sport Flaunts MBRP Resonator-Back Exhaust System

Designed for both engine choices, the MBRP resonator-back exhaust system aims to improve the aural qualities of the Ford Bronco Sport . Based in Huntsville, the Canadian company offers three options.



Before we go any further, we must highlight that stainless steel costs more than aluminized steel. Secondly, stainless steel is both stronger and more resistant to corrosion than aluminized steel. What’s more, T409 stainless steel is cheaper than T304 due to less chromium and nickel content.



Even though MBRP could’ve used better materials, the resonator-back exhaust is covered by a lifetime warranty for workmanship or material defects, including surface and penetrating rust. The company mentions that accelerated corrosion is possible in extreme climates with rain, snow, and road treatments due to the lower quality of T409 compared to T304.



As to how this exhaust sounds, you’ll be the judge of that.



On that note, did you know that Ford has raised prices for the



The Armor Lite is the most affordable system at $617.63, while the Armor Plus and Armor BLK cost $827.63 and $864.69 at the moment of reporting. Although they share the same design, the pricing difference is explained by the material used. The Lite features aluminized steel, the Plus flexes T409 stainless steel, and the BLK is rocking black-coated aluminized steel.Before we go any further, we must highlight that stainless steel costs more than aluminized steel. Secondly, stainless steel is both stronger and more resistant to corrosion than aluminized steel. What’s more, T409 stainless steel is cheaper than T304 due to less chromium and nickel content.Even though MBRP could’ve used better materials, the resonator-back exhaust is covered by a lifetime warranty for workmanship or material defects, including surface and penetrating rust. The company mentions that accelerated corrosion is possible in extreme climates with rain, snow, and road treatments due to the lower quality of T409 compared to T304.As to how this exhaust sounds, you’ll be the judge of that. MBRP makes a case for “the perfect mix of aggressive sound when you’re into the throttle without being obnoxious on long drives.” There is, however, a bit of a problem with that claim. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost isn’t exactly nice because it’s a three-cylinder engine, and the 2.0-liter EcoBoost in the Badlands leaves much to be desired as well. Even with a dual-tipped aftermarket exhaust, the Bronco Sport simply cannot compare to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Bronco.On that note, did you know that Ford has raised prices for the Bronco Sport once again? The 2022 model starts at $27,265 sans taxes for the base trim, which is $605 more than the 2021 model when it was brand-spanking new last year. Just like the Maverick, the crossover is manufactured in Mexico.

