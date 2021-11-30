Crashed 2006 Ford GT Believes It Can Fly, Spreads Its Wings on the Used Car Market

With R. Kelly’s hit playing in the back of our minds after that reference in the title, we’ll proceed to present you another damaged Ford GT. And while you can probably afford it, we’d sleep on it, because the car, born in the mid-2000s, is far from being salvageable.
The mysterious accident, which left it with significant damages all around, has granted it a ‘salvage certificate’. It had a little over 10,000 miles (~16,000 km) under its belt when that pretty body got all messed up, and it’s in search of a new home on Copart, where it will go under the gavel soon.
Located in Sun Valley, Los Angeles, California, the 2006 Ford GT in question, finished in black and decorated by the white racing stripes, has mechanical damages too, according to the ad, which states that a pristine example would change hands for nearly $320,000.
As for this one, it might fetch a few tens of thousands and could give its new owner many sleepless nights. Thus, we’d highly recommend anyone interested in complicating their life by buying a crashed supercar, or any other badly bruised vehicle for that matter, to make sure that they know what they’re doing. As usual, you should inspect the wreckage up close, in person, preferably accompanied by a trusty mechanic, because by the looks of it, it may hide other issues besides the messed up body and certain internals.
If you’re confident that you can restore it back to its initial shine and deal with the structural damages and potential engine issues too, then you’d have a great weekend car, with a sonorous supercharged 5.4-liter V8, with 550 hp bouncing off the walls. Even by today’s standards, the first-gen Ford GT is very fast, needing less than 4 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) and maxing out at 205 mph (330 kph).
