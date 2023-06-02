Ford Bronco Roadster Heralds the Arrival of Summer With Unrealistic Body Style

The Bronco moniker has returned to Ford's portfolio in 2021 after a 25-year hiatus. Sharing many nuts and bolts with the old Ranger, the modern-day 4x4 takes a swing at the Jeep Wrangler, and it's offered in two body styles, with two and four doors featuring removable roof panels.
Thus, it was only natural that someone somewhere would eventually turn it into a full-blown convertible, or roadster, if you will. That someone was Chip Foose a couple of years ago, with his sketch portraying the new-gen Ford Bronco as a veritable hair blower on wheels. Taking his design to the next level, however, was wb.artist20, who signed the renderings shared above in the image gallery.
Heralding the arrival of summer in the northern hemisphere, the Ford Bronco Roadster looks like a show car. It builds on the SUV's two-door version, adding a folding soft top and a roll bar behind the front seats for safety purposes. It has a new widebody kit comprising the front and rear bumpers, fat side skirts, and fender flares, and it rides on new shiny wheels with an oversized appearance that spin around the brake calipers finished in red.
Additional highlights of the digital build include the quad exhaust tips at the rear and the 5.0 emblems decorating the front quarter panels. These, combined with the beefy brakes mentioned above, would signal the presence of a punchy power unit under the hood. Chances are it would be the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated engine from the new-gen Mustang GT. The Coyote mill powering the muscle car kicks out 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque. These numbers increase to 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) on the Dark Horse.
The lower ground clearance of the rendered Ford Bronco Roadster would help it corner better than the real thing, and with some elbow grease, it could become a supercar killer in a straight-line sprint. The Blue Oval has no intention of expanding the family with such a body style, and it's obvious why, isn't it? First of all, it would be a niche vehicle, and these don't tend to sell well unless they create an entirely new segment like the Mercedes CLS and the BMW X6. Second, all new-gen Broncos can give you tan lines on the go if you remove the roof panels, so there is no need for a true roadster.
But that doesn't mean we wouldn't like to see it in the flesh, perhaps as a concept built for an upcoming car show, and it kind of looks worthy of being presented at SEMA in Las Vegas. Should we ask Ford or a tuner to make it happen as a one-off?
