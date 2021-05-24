Ford Bronco Headspace Rendering Imagines the Model's Future EV Visual Identity

Although it won't be sold outside North America, the Ford Bronco is still one of the most hotly anticipated models. That just goes to show you that everyone loves a comeback story, especially one that mixes an iconic nameplate and a cool design.
We can all agree the Bronco Sport was nothing more than a placeholder, something offered to the masses, so they don't revolt and march on Ford's headquarters, torches and pitchforks aloft. It may be more than a re-bodied Ford Escape, but it's definitely a lot closer to the vehicle in that description than the full Bronco model.
Lately, though, the talk around the Blue Oval brand's products have focused on the recently introduced F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck, the battery-powered workhorse that should hit the dealerships next spring. It should be the real driving force behind the electrification of its segment, though models such as the Rivian R1 or the Tesla Cybertruck might have a few things to say about that.
With America's best-selling vehicle for who-knows how many years running making the step toward electrification, no other model is safe anymore. Even the off-road-oriented Bronco might receive an electric version, though it's all still at a rumor stage at this point. That means all we can do at this point is to sit and wait patiently.
Haoyue Jia didn't. Instead, the Shanghai-based designer decided to imagine what visual identity this all-electric e-Bronco could get. While at it, she also decided to turn it into a pickup—a "city" pickup, if that makes any sense, and if the Hyundai Santa Cruz is anything to go by, we'd wager it does. What doesn't, though, is calling it that and fitting the CGI vehicle with aggressive mud tires, as well as not featuring it in an urban landscape in any of the renderings.
The project, Haoyue says, is inspired by the pandemic, though she doesn't go into much more detail as to how exactly the crazy times we've been through over the past year have influenced the vehicle. She says the Bronco Headspace, as she calls the model, aims to create "a peaceful space for the owner," and the name seems to refer to the extendable tent on its roof.
Apart from the roof tent (which is possible, but not by also keeping the roof so thin), the concept vehicle has one other feature that couldn't fly in the real world: the taillights mounted at the back of the cabin. They may look cool, but there's a very good reason why they don't sit there on any other pickup: load up something big enough to cover them into the bed and sit back and admire the pileup that's going to form behind you when the other drivers won't know you're braking and won't have the time to react.
The bit that matters the most, though, is the Headspace's front fascia. That's the area the electric Bronco will keep no matter what body style Ford decides to make it in. Exactly how it'll look is anyone's guess, but we think Haoyue's take can't be too far off. It's the perfect combination between the new Bronco and the F-150 Lightning and, to top it all off, it also looks cool.
