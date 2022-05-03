For $31K, kitHaus Will Build You a Quaint Summer Beach House, Prefab and Nearly Overnight

Maybe you're the sort of person that loves to explore the natural world around them. Maybe you have a favorite mountain you like to hike or a beach where you managed to lay your hands on a 120-square foot (11.2-square meter) plot of land. If that's the case for you, peel those eyelids for a few minutes and get a load of the k3 Series, a little does-what-you-want prefabricated construction meant to leave you with enough ash in your pocket to approach summer living a little differently than you have in the past years.
To help understand what it is we're looking at, let me point out a few things about kitHaus, the crew behind the k3. Since 2005, this California-based prefabricated home manufacturer has been hard at work offering adventure and downsizing lovers a space where they can meet their basic human needs. They produce just about any space you can think of, from little bungalows like the k3, all the way up to commercial buildings.
three-day surfing trip.
The largest k3 you can have built will start off at $62,000 (€58,671) but includes a space for a bed and office, an exterior patio, and even a bathroom. I think that can be considered a full-blown home, especially since that patio can easily harbor a grill or cooktop and fridge. With a bit more cash and ingenuity, you can easily add solar panels and batteries to your unit and start exploring the beauty of off-grid living.
To build each unit, kitHaus uses an anodized aluminum frame with either a corrugated or smooth galvalume siding and roof. Hardwood also seems to make its way into the homes. To help keep the interior space at the right temperature for you, insulated panels are added to the roof, walls, and floor of the k3. If you opt for the larger versions with a bathroom, expect to find a shower, toilet, and vanity too. Heck, some options even come with a separate sink. Sounds like kitHaus thought you might want to transform this into a living space.
unlock your doors, and relax. In time, you managed to add a wardrobe to your home, and everything you need is already here, waiting for you.
After you take in the scenery, you and your significant other change into your surfing attire, grab the boards off the wall, and that's that. Once you've had your wave-riding fill, head back to your k3, shower to get rid of the salts, and sit down for a meal. You know what, this time around, you don't spend three days; you just came down for a quick surf. Sounds neat to have a go-to summer home like this, don't you think?
To help understand what it is we're looking at, let me point out a few things about kitHaus, the crew behind the k3. Since 2005, this California-based prefabricated home manufacturer has been hard at work offering adventure and downsizing lovers a space where they can meet their basic human needs. They produce just about any space you can think of, from little bungalows like the k3, all the way up to commercial buildings.
three-day surfing trip.
The largest k3 you can have built will start off at $62,000 (€58,671) but includes a space for a bed and office, an exterior patio, and even a bathroom. I think that can be considered a full-blown home, especially since that patio can easily harbor a grill or cooktop and fridge. With a bit more cash and ingenuity, you can easily add solar panels and batteries to your unit and start exploring the beauty of off-grid living.
To build each unit, kitHaus uses an anodized aluminum frame with either a corrugated or smooth galvalume siding and roof. Hardwood also seems to make its way into the homes. To help keep the interior space at the right temperature for you, insulated panels are added to the roof, walls, and floor of the k3. If you opt for the larger versions with a bathroom, expect to find a shower, toilet, and vanity too. Heck, some options even come with a separate sink. Sounds like kitHaus thought you might want to transform this into a living space.
unlock your doors, and relax. In time, you managed to add a wardrobe to your home, and everything you need is already here, waiting for you.
After you take in the scenery, you and your significant other change into your surfing attire, grab the boards off the wall, and that's that. Once you've had your wave-riding fill, head back to your k3, shower to get rid of the salts, and sit down for a meal. You know what, this time around, you don't spend three days; you just came down for a quick surf. Sounds neat to have a go-to summer home like this, don't you think?