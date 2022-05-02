Drop $290K on This Prefab Home and Go Off-Grid in Under Two Weeks. Two-Car Garage Included

One such crew is GO Logic, a team of architectural experts based out of Maine, U.S.A., with a love of offering future owners an architectural wonder that integrates the human lifestyle into the natural world around them and does it with as little intrusion upon the environment as possible. They also like to "push the boundaries" of their profession and abilities. Sounds like a recipe for success.
Actually, one way to see exactly what this manufacturer has to offer the world we can look at one of their constructions, the 1100. Now, prefabricated homes have been around for quite some time, with mentions being made as early as the 1100s. Then again, caves can be considered prefabricated, too, not to mention turnkey.
Well, the 1100 is as far from a cave as you could possibly imagine; this home offers future owners up to 1,080 square feet (100 square meters) of space and is equipped with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room that takes up nearly two-thirds of the entire floorplan, and that's not even the end of it, either. There's also an oversized two-car garage, and a massive enclosed porch/deck separates the garage and living space.
Before we go inside the 1100, I still need to bring a crucial aspect to your attention. One reason why GO Logic has been able to stay alive in this industry is because of the way they build these homes. Sure, they're prefabricated and can take up to two weeks to put together (for larger constructions), but the magic is in the panels GO Logic has developed to become your home.
against the elements. With an R35 rating for the foundation, R50 for the walls, and R80 for the roof, you're set for year-round living.
Those same standards are also found in the 1100, but because GO Logic designs each structure to the customer's tastes, each unit is essentially unique. To understand a bit about what you may be in store if you want this as your summer, winter, or year-round home, we can take a stroll through the compound, starting with the garage.
Once you've parked your car after a week of work, you'll have to cross the enclosed patio space I mentioned. Maybe you enter your home right away; maybe your beloved is waiting for you with a cup of tea and your favorite cigar to enjoy a view of the sunset. All smoked up and relaxed, you head indoors to complete your shedding of the day's burden.
whipped up in the fully stocked kitchen.
At the very rear of the home, you'll find your master bedroom, start tossing clothes off of you and hop into the shower. Once freshened up, throw on your sweatpants and a clean T and head back out to the patio to catch the rising moon. It's going to be a clear sky tonight with impeccable visibility of the stars. After all, there are no city lights where you live. Sounds like one heck of a lifestyle. Beyond the sort of life the 1100 offers, it's also designed to operate as off-grid as possible, and this includes options like solar panels and water preservation systems.
So, how much is all of this going to run you? Well, it's a bit difficult to say as each home is tuned to an individual owner's needs. But reports have been spotted with a price of around $290,000 (€275,560 at current exchange rates) for the turnkey option. Not bad, considering the size and abilities of this home.
Actually, one way to see exactly what this manufacturer has to offer the world we can look at one of their constructions, the 1100. Now, prefabricated homes have been around for quite some time, with mentions being made as early as the 1100s. Then again, caves can be considered prefabricated, too, not to mention turnkey.
Well, the 1100 is as far from a cave as you could possibly imagine; this home offers future owners up to 1,080 square feet (100 square meters) of space and is equipped with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room that takes up nearly two-thirds of the entire floorplan, and that's not even the end of it, either. There's also an oversized two-car garage, and a massive enclosed porch/deck separates the garage and living space.
Before we go inside the 1100, I still need to bring a crucial aspect to your attention. One reason why GO Logic has been able to stay alive in this industry is because of the way they build these homes. Sure, they're prefabricated and can take up to two weeks to put together (for larger constructions), but the magic is in the panels GO Logic has developed to become your home.
against the elements. With an R35 rating for the foundation, R50 for the walls, and R80 for the roof, you're set for year-round living.
Those same standards are also found in the 1100, but because GO Logic designs each structure to the customer's tastes, each unit is essentially unique. To understand a bit about what you may be in store if you want this as your summer, winter, or year-round home, we can take a stroll through the compound, starting with the garage.
Once you've parked your car after a week of work, you'll have to cross the enclosed patio space I mentioned. Maybe you enter your home right away; maybe your beloved is waiting for you with a cup of tea and your favorite cigar to enjoy a view of the sunset. All smoked up and relaxed, you head indoors to complete your shedding of the day's burden.
whipped up in the fully stocked kitchen.
At the very rear of the home, you'll find your master bedroom, start tossing clothes off of you and hop into the shower. Once freshened up, throw on your sweatpants and a clean T and head back out to the patio to catch the rising moon. It's going to be a clear sky tonight with impeccable visibility of the stars. After all, there are no city lights where you live. Sounds like one heck of a lifestyle. Beyond the sort of life the 1100 offers, it's also designed to operate as off-grid as possible, and this includes options like solar panels and water preservation systems.
So, how much is all of this going to run you? Well, it's a bit difficult to say as each home is tuned to an individual owner's needs. But reports have been spotted with a price of around $290,000 (€275,560 at current exchange rates) for the turnkey option. Not bad, considering the size and abilities of this home.