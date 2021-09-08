Floyd Mayweather Gets Off His Private Jet in PJs, Because That’s Just How He Rolls

To be rich and successful... Floyd Mayweather is one of those people who like to show they're true icons, including by flaunting impressive collections and strange behaviour. This time, the former professional boxer showed off a different kind of flying in his private jet.
Floyd Mayweather is living the good life, and he recently made another huge purchase: an $18 million mansion in Miami Beach. The property boasts 10,800 square feet of indoor space, plus a 5,000 square-foot rooftop deck with views of the bay below and the city skyline. A week ago, the boxing promoter showed off his “backyard” where he has a view at several jet skis and a luxurious yacht.
He might have taken a punch or two during his career, but it seems it was all worth it. And he’s showing that from his $50 million private jet. His jet, a Gulfstream G650, is named Air Mayweather, and the luxurious interior features leather seats, and even a bed. On board, he also has an in-built entertainment system, which can keep Floyd all happy and cosy. Which could be why Floyd posted an Instagram Story showing him on the jet’s steps in his bright pajamas, enjoying himself while looking back at the big plane.
What's worth mentioning is Mayweather is also the owner of a huge car collection, which includes over 100 luxury vehicles, according to him, and it’s worth probably tens of millions of dollars. Of the lot, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the “cheaper” models, costing him just $450,000.
Mayweather also has a LaFerrari Aperta, which is worth $4,000,000, an Aston Martin One-77, which should have cost $3,300,000, a Bugatti Veyron worth some $2,000,000, and a Bugatti Chiron valued at $3,000,000. It looks like one of his most expensive vehicles is a $9,000,000 Bugatti Centodieci.
He might have taken a punch or two during his career, but it seems it was all worth it. And he’s showing that from his $50 million private jet. His jet, a Gulfstream G650, is named Air Mayweather, and the luxurious interior features leather seats, and even a bed. On board, he also has an in-built entertainment system, which can keep Floyd all happy and cosy. Which could be why Floyd posted an Instagram Story showing him on the jet’s steps in his bright pajamas, enjoying himself while looking back at the big plane.
What's worth mentioning is Mayweather is also the owner of a huge car collection, which includes over 100 luxury vehicles, according to him, and it’s worth probably tens of millions of dollars. Of the lot, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the “cheaper” models, costing him just $450,000.
Mayweather also has a LaFerrari Aperta, which is worth $4,000,000, an Aston Martin One-77, which should have cost $3,300,000, a Bugatti Veyron worth some $2,000,000, and a Bugatti Chiron valued at $3,000,000. It looks like one of his most expensive vehicles is a $9,000,000 Bugatti Centodieci.