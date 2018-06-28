Floyd Mayweather Buys $18 Million “Billionaire Watch”

That said, if you thought he couldn’t get any flashier, wait till you hear this: he is now the owner of a one-of-a-kind diamond watch worth $18 million. It’s appropriately called “The Billionaire Watch” and, in true Mayweather fashion, he is showing it off on social media.You know what they say, if a tree falls in the forest and there’s no one to see it, did it ever fall? The same goes for celebrities (no matter their field of expertise) and fancy things: if they can’t show them off to the world, what’s the use in buying them?In the post in which he brags about his new timepiece, the boxing champ also tells the world they should google the “Billionaire Watch” if they haven’t heard about it yet. We did so you don’t have to.Mayweather’s new timepiece isn’t just for showing off. It’s a true work of art, containing 239 emerald-cut baguette diamonds worth a total of 260 carats. Each diamond weighs up to 3 carats.The watch was created in 2015 by Jacob & Co. and Mayweather purchased it from jeweler Tadashi Fukushima. He says he’s so impressed by the pieces this jeweler sells (this watch included) that he’ll never buy from someone else ever again. He’s even urging his fans and followers to switch jewelers and to buy from Fukushima. Because regular Joes and Janes can afford this kind of luxury.“Created as a unique piece, The Billionaire truly epitomizes the brand’s passion for breaking boundaries,” Jacob & Co. “As the tourbillon caliber brings dynamism to its bejeweled enclosure, or the ballet of light of 260 carats of diamonds illuminates its exquisitely revealed heartbeat. The Billionaire is a dazzling representation of the courageous and rebellious Jacob & Co. spirit.”Again, this is a one-of-a-kind piece, so if you’re thinking of listening to Mayweather and switch jewelers, you can’t get yours from Fukushima. You’ll just have to wait until Mayweather grows bored with it.