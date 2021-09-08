This 1993 Geo Metro Convertible May Be the Most Affordable Drop-Top Around

2 GM Halts Chevy Bolt EV Production and Will Give Old Ones More Range

A few misconceptions about buying a used car have some people feeling a bit down in the dumps these days. The most pervasive of these is the notion that there just aren’t any good, interesting used cars at an affordable price anymore. 6 photos



Their lineup consisted of important versions of Japanese cars acquired through GM’s business dealings in Asia. Their flagship model, the Prizm, was derived from the Toyota Corolla, and the Metro hatchback and convertible had their origins as a JDM exclusive Suzuki Cultus.



Geos were assembled at the joint GM/Toyota NUMMI plant in Freemont, California, until the brand’s discontinuation in 1997. Today, that space is the sight of



This impressively well-preserved 1993 Metro is mostly the same as every other Metro ever made, sporting a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine making around 50 horsepower and mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. There are just over 100,400 miles (161,500 km) on the odometer, according to the listing - yes, the car is for sale.



Some might snicker at the prospects of a 50 horsepower three-cylinder drop-top, but those people are never any fun to be around. Besides, this quirky little convertible runaround could be yours via



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.