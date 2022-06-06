Five Hundred Parts of an Iconic Airliner to Be Auctioned Off Later This Year

An increasing support for the concept of circular economy is helping airliners gain a new life even after they’ve stopped flying forever. By deconstructing commercial airplanes and recycling some of their parts, their end of life can be turned into something that’s better in many ways – financial, environmental, and even sentimental.
The Airbus Superjumbo has replaced the iconic A380, an Airbus model that became the starting point of a world-popular family of aircraft. At the beginning of this year, the European manufacturer announced an exciting event – a unique auction that would allow those who are passionate about popular aircraft to literally own parts of the famous A380.
That’s because more than 500 items were recovered through the deconstruction process of the A380 MSN13 that entered service in 2008. Those who are interested will be able to get their hands on various parts, mostly from the airplane’s cabin, such as the cockpit rescue rope, seats, stairs, handrails, paddles, trolleys, and lamps.
Airbus recently changed the official dates of the auction, which had been scheduled for the end of June. Instead, it will take place live in Toulouse, as well as virtually, from October 13 to 15 this year. The proceeds will be donated to the Airbus Foundation and the AIRitage Association, which promotes aviation heritage.
Tarmac Aerosave is the company that was in charge of deconstructing the A380 MSN13 for this auction in 2021. Calling itself a “transition expert” for aircraft, Tarmac was founded in 2007 by Airbus, Safran, and Suez. It dismantles and recycles aircraft and engines, using processes that are as environmentally friendly as possible. According to Airbus, Tarmac can achieve an outstanding recovery rate of more than 90% using these processes.
The iconic A380, which was considered one of the pioneers of eco-friendly commercial aircraft, thanks to the lower fuel consumption and reduced noise levels, will continue its legacy even after no longer being in the sky.
