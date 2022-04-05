An Iconic Turboprop Aircraft’s Service Life Gets Doubled, in an Industry First

Until zero-emission technology can reach the level of regular operations for commercial airliners, aviation operators such as airlines and aircraft lessors are also focusing on sustainability or making use as best as possible of the existing airplanes currently in operation. This can be done, for example, by turning old passenger models into cargo versions or by extending the life of active airplanes.
It takes a rugged and experienced aircraft to be able to withstand the challenging climate conditions of northern Scandinavia, performing regular flights for years and years. The Dash 8-100 proved to be the perfect option for that. An iconic model, the original version of this turboprop aircraft was delivered by De Havilland Canada from 1984 through the middle of the 1990s.
Acclaimed for its take-off and landing performance that stays the same even on unprepared airstrips, the Dash 8-100 became one of the best choices for high-frequency, short-haul regional flights. One of the airlines it operates for is Wideroe, the largest regional airline in Scandinavia, carrying almost 3 million passengers per year. In 2009, these reliable workhorses were given a durability boost.
De Havilland’s Extended Service Program (ESP) extended service life from 80,000 flight cycles to 120,000 for 20 aircraft operated by Wideroe.
Both companies will take an even bigger step in the direction of sustainability with the introduction of the new Extended Service Program Plus (ESP Plus). This time, the service life will be increased to 160,000 flight cycles. Combined, the two ESP programs will add 40 years of service life to the Dash 8-100, basically doubling its original estimate. This is an industry first and a great way of promoting sustainability.
“The Program is vital to bridge the transition between conventional and new technology,” said Werner Skaue, Director Aircraft Trading at Wideroe. The company has agreed to implement the ESP Plus for ten of its Dash 8-100 aircraft, with an option for ten more.
De Havilland put together this program using fatigue and test data gathered over time from the Dash 8-100, as well as data analysis of the current ESP. The Dash 8-300 can also benefit from a dedicated ESP developed by the Canadian manufacturer.
