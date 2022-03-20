This RV Conversion is 50% Old Airliner, 50% Trailer, 100% Amazing

McDonnell-Douglas lost the airliner wars to Boeing in the late 80s and early 90s before being bought outright by them. That's why the skies over America today are full of 767s and 737s and such instead of DC-10s and MD-88s. But that doesn't mean the plethora of retired McDonnell-Douglas aircraft are completely useless.
Just have a look at what one person was able to do with just a 40-foot section of the nose and front fuselage of this McDonnell-Douglas MD-88 airliner. Gone are the wings, tail, and engines. In their place is a front patio complete with ramp steps and a very homely-looking front door.
Inside this door, you'll find lots of familiar things that make it apparent this vehicle once soared through the skies at 30,000 feet at a speed of around 600 miles per hour. Many of the aircraft's coach-class seats, steward seats, as well as the still fully instrumented front cockpit, are still here and present on this gooseneck trailer home conversion.
All alongside a slew of modifications to make the aircraft suitable as a full-fledged recreational vehicle. We're talking a full 50 amp RV wired electrical system, a five-by-eight foot covered back porch with integrated LED lighting and a flat top grill with a two-burner hotplate for all your cooking needs. A refrigerator and bathroom facility is also present to make for a complete RV experience.
Surprisingly, this RV with a wheeled trailer weighs less than 20,000 pounds. Meaning that just about any heavy-duty pickup truck should be able to tow it around just fine. One can only wonder what the road manners of this jetliner turned RV are like. There definitely aren't any knuckleheads in Nissan Maximas to contend with up at cruising altitudes, after all.
At $62,500 out the door from a gentleman on eBay out of Leesburg, Florida, it's a bargain compared to more conventional trailers of its size that people only find a nuisance. At least this machine will turn heads wherever it goes.
