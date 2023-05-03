First-Year SS/RS Camaro Rocks Survivor Status, the 350 Roars Like Suddenly It's 1967 Again

Here’s a challenge for only the proper-est gearheads, the hardcore muscle car fan clubs VIP members, and the ultra-fundamentalists of Detroit’s motor realm: how many 1967 SS/RS Camaros were built? Right off the bat, I will admit I do not know the answer, but someone out there could shed light on this unsettling matter. Where did I get the idea? From one particular original, unmolested, numbers-matching example.

21 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile