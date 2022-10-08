1969 Camaro RS Was in Storage for 36 Years, Was Only Driven from Home to School and Back

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS (Rally Sport) only ever had one owner (93) and was kept in decent condition in storage for the past 36 years. Apparently, it was originally bought in Virginia and never left the state. Now, the owner’s child-in-law has put it up for sale at $33,833.
It comes with a 307-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 engine. Back in its heyday, it used to output 200 hp (203 ps) with 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque. The seller says it still runs.
It also features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and the original exhaust system that’s supposedly in good condition as well.
Furthermore, the owner still has the original sale contract, along with all the other paperwork.
One interesting thing that caught my eye on the vehicle description section is that it was “driven to and from school until 1986 by a public grade schoolteacher.” If you do the math, it all checks out. So basically, this ‘69 Camaro has been driven for 17 years.
Given that the odometer shows 37,981 miles (61,124 km), that means the driver has made roughly 2,234 miles (3,595 km) per year with it. Not bad when you think that now Americans drive an annual average of 14,263 miles (22,954 km).
One thing the seller wanted to clear up was that the photo of the car standing in the driveway is from 1969. The other ones have been taken recently, and are from the storage where the Camaro has been waiting still for almost four decades.
In case someone picked up on the missing luggage rack from the old photo, apparently, the owner had it removed in 1980 because it rusted. It was all handled by the original Chevy dealership where they bought the car from. The dealer didn’t have another rack at the time, so they just fixed the holes left in the trunk and repainted the car.
Other than that, the owner mentions that the car has never been damaged in any way, and “it’s just old like him.”
