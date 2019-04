HP

You guys have been sending us copies of this video that have spread to various crannies of the social media world. The Supra is a rear-wheel-drive sports car with over 300 horsepower, requiring the absolute focus of the driver when the electronics are turned off. So it's only natural that crashes will happen. What's the big deal?Well, for starters, it's not a real crash. Deliveries of the Supra haven't actually started, and test drive videos aren't even out. So unless somebody stole a pre-production prototype from Toyota, something is off.In reality, the rumored first Supra crash is a digital masterpiece of Yasid Design . You can also see one of his crazy G-Class creations in the background. So fear not; the Supra hasn't been crashed yet, though we're sure plenty of them will end up scraping light poles and barriers as they try the usual supermarket drifts.I have to say that this is one unusual 3D model. Is there a school that teaches you where to put a broken alloy or how to render exploded airbags? The crumpled body parts make this already busy design more difficult to take in, the polar opposite of the classic model. Maybe this is a test for some in-game damage engine.Back in the real world, this bad boy is going to be safer than old Supra, thanks to a modern sports car platform shared with BMW. It's already been five years since the FT-1 concept came out. So you'll forgive us if we're a little excited for something new and interesting to happen, even if it's not real.And before you say that the 340engine made by BMW is not worthy of the nameplate, know that the standard sprint time is faster than a BMW M2 Competition, which has one extra turbocharger and 60 HP on top.