First Modified 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Getting Straight Pipe Exhaust

The 755-pony 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 packs plenty of assets, from offering an optional extreme aero package to being the fastest Corvette ever (an official top speed run in Germany has delivered a maximum velocity of 212 mph). Oh, and the thing can also run high 10s quarter-mile runs in seven-speed manual trim, while its official 8-speed auto 1/4-mile time sits at 10.6 seconds. Does this level of performance sound serious enough to you?

The 'Vette belongs to YouTuber Street Speed 717, who has recently taken delivery of a Corsa Exhaust. We're talking about an X-Pipe setup - the secondary catalytic converter will be eliminated, with the main aim being an even meatier soundtrack.



As for the muscle results of the transformation (the vlogger promised he would install the exhaust soon, with this currently sitting in a box), we can use the 15 hp gains shown by a similar Z06 transformation as a reference point.



And no, the owner doesn't plan to play with the ECU , since the aficionado aims to enjoy the benefits of the warranty.



And while you should jump to the 8:18 point of the video for the exhaust talk, the part that follows is also worthy of your attention. And that's because the YouTuber talks about how the sports exhaust of the C7 'Vette (standard on the Z06 and ZR1) basically bypasses the mufflers when the valves are open.



This explains why only the outer exhaust pipes on his car (he always keeps the valves open) show signs of use, since the inner ones would only be put to work when muffling is required.



Until we get to listen to the new voice of the car's LT5 motor, here's this ZR1



