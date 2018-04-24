autoevolution
 

800 HP Chevrolet Corvette Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat on the Street

24 Apr 2018, 15:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a car aficionado, as, despite all the eco pressure, Detroit's Big Three keep delivering one velocity monster after another. And if we zoom in on the effect this treatment has on the real world, we'll come across plenty of drag racing action. Case in point with the adventure we're here to show you, which involves a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
4 photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hits 212 MPH in Germany2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hits 212 MPH in Germany2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hits 212 MPH in Germany
Now, as anybody who knows a thing or two about cars will tell you, the standard C7, if we may call it so, can't keep up with the Demon. Nevertheless, the example we have here has been taken to the gym.

To be more precise, this Chevy has been massaged by Late Model Racecraft, with the 6.2-liter motor of the machine receiving the LMR800 package. As its name implies, the kit pushes the LT1 V8 to a meaty 800 hp.

So, how does the 800-pony 'Vette stack up against the Mopar machine? Keep in mind that the Dodge came in factory stock condition, which means we're looking at 707 horses.

Well, you'll receive your answer in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Alas, the two slabs of America decided to skip the drag strip, duking it out on the street. And as it often happens during street races, they went for a rolling start.

Speaking of the Chevrolet Corvette and the Dodge Challenger, we'll remind you that the range-topping versions of the two put on a monster show these days.

In fact, we talked about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 earlier this week, after the machine duked it out with a Camaro ZL1.

As for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, we discussed the Mopar beast just earlier today, when we showed you the thing battling an 8s Ford Mustang. Fortunately, the two decided to take things to the track, thus keeping things on the safe side and using the prepped surface for sweeter quarter-mile times.

Chevrolet Corvette Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge Chevrolet
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactCHEVROLET Camaro ZL1CHEVROLET Camaro ZL1 CoupeAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 