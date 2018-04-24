800 HP Chevrolet Corvette Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat on the Street

This is an awesome time to be a car aficionado, as, despite all the eco pressure, Detroit's Big Three keep delivering one velocity monster after another. And if we zoom in on the effect this treatment has on the real world, we'll come across plenty of drag racing action. Case in point with the adventure we're here to show you, which involves a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

4 photos



To be more precise, this Chevy has been massaged by Late Model Racecraft, with the 6.2-liter motor of the machine receiving the LMR800 package. As its name implies, the kit pushes the LT1 V8 to a meaty 800 hp.



So, how does the 800-pony 'Vette stack up against the Mopar machine? Keep in mind that the Dodge came in factory stock condition, which means we're looking at 707 horses.



Well, you'll receive your answer in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Alas, the two slabs of America decided to skip the drag strip, duking it out on the street. And as it often happens during street races, they went for a rolling start.



Speaking of the Chevrolet Corvette and the Dodge Challenger, we'll remind you that the range-topping versions of the two put on a monster show these days.



In fact, we talked about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 earlier this week, after the machine



As for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, we discussed the Mopar beast just earlier today, when we



Now, as anybody who knows a thing or two about cars will tell you, the standard C7, if we may call it so, can't keep up with the Demon. Nevertheless, the example we have here has been taken to the gym.To be more precise, this Chevy has been massaged by Late Model Racecraft, with the 6.2-liter motor of the machine receiving the LMR800 package. As its name implies, the kit pushes the LT1 V8 to a meaty 800 hp.So, how does the 800-pony 'Vette stack up against the Mopar machine? Keep in mind that the Dodge came in factory stock condition, which means we're looking at 707 horses.Well, you'll receive your answer in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Alas, the two slabs of America decided to skip the drag strip, duking it out on the street. And as it often happens during street races, they went for a rolling start.Speaking of the Chevrolet Corvette and the Dodge Challenger, we'll remind you that the range-topping versions of the two put on a monster show these days.In fact, we talked about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 earlier this week, after the machine duked it out with a Camaro ZL1.As for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, we discussed the Mopar beast just earlier today, when we showed you the thing battling an 8s Ford Mustang. Fortunately, the two decided to take things to the track, thus keeping things on the safe side and using the prepped surface for sweeter quarter-mile times.