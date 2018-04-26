Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Goes Official as Sedan and Wagon

After revealing the C-Class L Sedan and A-Class L Sedan at Auto China 2018, the three-pointed star decided to roll out the AMG-ified E 53 4Matic+ Sedan and Wagon. As the name implies, the mild-hybrid drivetrain is shared with the CLS 53.
First things first, the nitty-gritty. In addition to the turbocharged inline-six (435 PS and 520 Nm), the EQ Boost starter-generator system provides the car with an additional output of 22 PS and 250 Nm. To those, Mercedes-AMG adds a 48-volt electrical system joined by an electric auxiliary compressor (e-turbocharger), AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive.
The 53 replaces the 43 models before it, and if the AMG Driver’s Package is ticked off the options list, top speed increases to 270 km/h (168 miles per hour). All in all, not bad for a mid-size sedan and family hauler, especially when compared to the V6-powered E 43. Nevertheless, the E 63 and S keep their king-of-the-hill status.
Along with the high-performance drivetrain, the E 53 family are set apart from lesser models by a power bulge in the hood, high-gloss chrome for the front fascia, and AMG-specific wheels (the 20-inch lightweight wheels are an optional extra). Opening the door reveals sportier seats with exclusive upholstery, red stitching on just about every panel, performance steering wheel, and lots of AMG badging to remind you that this E-Class isn’t your typical company car with a diesel engine.
Both models can accelerate to 100 km/h (62 miles per hour) in 4.5 seconds, but efficiency favors the sedan. According to Mercedes-AMG, the combined fuel economy for the E 53 4Matic+ Sedan is 8.7 to 8.6 liters per 100 kilometers, translating to 27 miles per gallon in the United States and 32 miles per gallon of the imperial type.
From the standpoint of practicality, however, the E 53 4Matic+ Wagon wins this round with 640 to 1,820 liters of cargo capacity. The three-box body style, on the other hand, is quoted at 540 liters with the rear seats in position.
