First Look Inside the Volvo P1800 Cyan Hints There Was Room for Larger Engine

Presented no less than 60 years ago, ahead of other popular sports cars such as the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari 250 GTO, or the Ford Mustang, Volvo’s P1800 is notorious not just for the connection with the popular TV series The Saint. It’s also renowned for its timeless elegance and entered the reliability hall of fame with its Guinness World Records’ certified mileage count (3+ million miles). Starting this autumn, it’s also the subject of an official restomod project.

