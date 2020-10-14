KTM X-Bow GTX Blends Carbon Fiber Build With Jet-Fighter Details and Audi Engine

Not long ago we saw Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse teasing the potential arrival of a speedster reinterpretation of the track only Essenza SCV12. The prototype was roofless, windowless, doorless and did not even feature a windscreen. Now KTM is doing the exact opposite – taking the X-Bow and dressing it up with a fully enclosed carbon fiber bodywork.
You might find the association positively preposterous, but the truth is the Austrians are getting ready to deliver a track-only bomb with a crazy power-to-weight ratio, and an incredible full carbon build at a significantly lower price point.
According to the company, the KTM X-Bow GTX will become available from 230,000 euros, which is about $270k at the current exchange rates. And for the money the renowned motorcycle maker delivers the tried and tested X-Bow carbon fiber monocoque alongside a closed cockpit that includes a full roll cage that’s approved by FIA’s Appendix J for GT racing.
By the way, thanks to the official GTX release, we also know how many X-Bows have been produced since 2008 – they say it's more than 1,300 units. On this occasion, though, the latest version borrows the “Jetfighter Canopy” from the GT4. More so, it has been modified to include a carbon frame with glass doors and windshield, while it also keeps the complete canopy entry/exit feature.
Underneath sits a newly developed “Advanced Criteria” competition seat from Recaro, while other interior features include a new suede racing steering wheel, as well as an electric gear shifter with technology akin to Le Mans prototypes. Additionally, the classic mirrors have been replaced by a high-resolution camera system with two screens, and KTM even hints it aims to approve it for road-legal use.
With a weight of just 1,048 kilograms (2,310 pounds) and an Audi heart of the 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo variety providing 530 hp, the GTX has a power to weight ratio of 1.98 kg / hp. Unfortunately, there are no detailed performance specifications to bring into question just yet.
