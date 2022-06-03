First Fixed-Wing VTOL Drone From Event 38 Is Now Available for Purchase

Event 38 just launched its first fixed-wing drone with VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) capabilities, boasting an industry-leading flight time. The E400 maintains its stability even in windy conditions and incorporates a multitude of premium features. But it’s not exactly budget-friendly.
Based in Ohio, Event 38 takes pride in designing and manufacturing all its products on American soil. It’s been around since 2011 and its highly-customizable UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) can serve a wide range of industries. Although it’s been making fixed-wing drones for more than ten years, the newly launched E400 is its first VTOL model, a fully automated mapping drone with carbon fiber construction.
The company began exploring the VTOL functionality of fixed-wing drones in 2019, in partnership with the military, but it took until now to make the E400 aircraft commercially available.
Thanks to the light material, the E400 claims it can handle payloads up to 70 percent heavier than what other mapping drones can carry. To be more specific, the E400 can transport up to 3 lb (1.3 kg) and, in addition to LiDAR systems, or specialized cameras and sensors, custom payload integrations are also available.
Thanks to what Event 38 describes as a hot-swap payload bay, changing the payload is a quick process that only takes around 30 seconds and requires no special skills or tools.
The E400 has a wingspan of 118” (300 cm), has a cruise speed of 31 kts (16 m/s), and can withstand winds of up to 23 kts (12 m/s). As for its highly-acclaimed flight time, the fixed-wing VTOL drone can stay in the air for up to 90 minutes on a charge.
Event 38 sells its new E400 drone in two configurations. The most affordable of the two is priced at $18,900, with the package including the drone, the ground station, a padded carrying case, one battery, and a standard GPS receiver. For an extra $2,000, the standard GPS is replaced by a PPK GPS receiver on board. You can order the E400 on the company’s website.
