U.S.-Made Hera Wants to Be a Flying Swiss Army Knife, the World's Only Backpacked Drone

Touted as a Swiss Army knife drone, Hera claims to be the world’s only backpacked drone, a capable flying machine that is not just extremely portable but also has an impressively large payload capacity to offer.
Hera is the brainchild of RtR, which stands for Realtime Robotics. This U.S.-based company specializes in designing and manufacturing in-house all sorts of drone-related products, from airframes to electronics, payloads, batteries, ground control stations, and more.
Hera is its biggest and latest pride and joy, a NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act)-compliant foldable drone that measures only 22 x 13.7 x 9” (55 cm x 34 cm x 22 cm) when folded and 39 x 43 x 22” (100 cm x 110 cm x 56 cm) when unfolded. With these dimensions, the drone can easily fit in a backpack, with the battery and camera included.
RtR insists on proving to us once again that great things can often come in small packages, claiming its Hera can carry 10 times as much as other drones of the same size. To be more specific, it comes with a payload capacity of 33 lb (15 kg).
You can mount four gimbaled payloads simultaneously and the drone offers a 360-degree field of view for each and can run complex AI algorithms for them.
When carrying a load of up to 2.6 kg (5.7 lb.), Hera has a flight time of 46 minutes. The drone packs a 44.4V/29400 mAh battery. It has a wind tolerance of up to 31 mph (14 m/s) and offers a control range of up to 7 miles (11 km).
Boasting a 200 percent ROI improvement, Hera can be used for a variety of applications, from inspection to mapping, search and rescue, defense, and more. The drone was recently launched at the end of April at AUVSI Xponential. RtR doesn’t mention the price of Hera but you can contact the company for more information.
