Snap Launches Pocket-Sized, Flying Camera That Takes Off From Your Palm, Can Shoot 2.7K

Back in 2016, Snap struck gold with its first generation of Spectacles, the smart glasses that can record video. Now, the company is back with another selfie-enhancing product: an adorable flying camera that can fit in your pocket.
Pixy is made of plastic and has a yellow body and orange propellers. It features just a dialing button in the center, but you get access to most of the controls from the Snapchat app. You can tell at first glance that this is not a professional drone, but rather a fun device that targets the younger, selfie-taking generation. Pixy is user-friendly, cute in appearance, and tips the scales at just 101 grams (3.5 ounces). The flying camera measures 131.7 x 106 x 17.6 mm (5.1 x 4.1 x 0.6 in).
Pixy uses your palm as its launch and landing pad, taking off at a simple tap of a button. It offers four flight modes: hover, reveal, follow, and orbit, which you can easily change from the app or the dial on the drone.
With this being a toy-sized drone, don’t expect it to stay in the air for too long. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives it just enough juice for snapping some shots. It offers from 5 to 8 flights on a charge, depending on which flight mode you’re using it in. The flying camera flies for up to 60 seconds, take its shot, and then lands back in your palm. Pixy’s battery requires around 40 minutes to fully charge. You can also purchase extra batteries separately and swap them quickly so you won't waste any time.
Snap’s mini-drone packs two cameras, a bottom-facing one used to detect your palm and keep Pixy stable and a front-facing one that can capture 2.7K videos at a frame rate of up to 30 FPS. Its storage is big enough for 1,000 photos or up to 100 videos.
The videos captured by Pixy are wirelessly transferred into Snapchat Memories. With the help of the app, you can edit them and customize them to your taste.
Snap’s Pixy is available for purchase from $230, with this base package including just one battery. Extra batteries are priced at $20 apiece.
Pixy uses your palm as its launch and landing pad, taking off at a simple tap of a button. It offers four flight modes: hover, reveal, follow, and orbit, which you can easily change from the app or the dial on the drone.
With this being a toy-sized drone, don’t expect it to stay in the air for too long. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives it just enough juice for snapping some shots. It offers from 5 to 8 flights on a charge, depending on which flight mode you’re using it in. The flying camera flies for up to 60 seconds, take its shot, and then lands back in your palm. Pixy’s battery requires around 40 minutes to fully charge. You can also purchase extra batteries separately and swap them quickly so you won't waste any time.
Snap’s mini-drone packs two cameras, a bottom-facing one used to detect your palm and keep Pixy stable and a front-facing one that can capture 2.7K videos at a frame rate of up to 30 FPS. Its storage is big enough for 1,000 photos or up to 100 videos.
The videos captured by Pixy are wirelessly transferred into Snapchat Memories. With the help of the app, you can edit them and customize them to your taste.
Snap’s Pixy is available for purchase from $230, with this base package including just one battery. Extra batteries are priced at $20 apiece.