Dedrone's First Portable Drone Detection Unit Is AI-Powered, Can Detect 300 Drone Types

Large outdoor events require a lot of preparations to ensure the safety of participants and airspace security is an important aspect to have in mind. Dedrone’s latest product is a mobile, AI (artificial intelligence) – powered drone detection unit that can quickly be deployed to keep an eye on the sky and ensure uninterrupted airspace protection.
Anti-drone solutions company Dedrone has been around since 2014 and its recently launched counter-drone system is its first multi-layered, portable detection unit. DedroneRapidResponse packs AI-powered technology that is packed in a mobile platform attached to a tower. The tower can have a height that ranges between 30 and 50 feet (9 to 15 meters) and the manufacturer says it can be towed and maneuvered on a trailer, using a truck or an SUV.
DedroneRapidResponse was designed to ensure public safety at various large-scale events such as concerts, parades, sports events, and other types of gatherings. It can also be valuable for police activity, at crime scenes and so on. In fact, Dedrone developed the portable drone detection unit to meet the requirements of the St. Petersburg Police Department in Florida and to benefit law enforcement and emergency management organizations from all across the country.
The St. Petersburg Police Department was the first one in the United States to test the capabilities of the DedroneRapidResponse system, deploying it at the Firestone Grand Prix IndyCar motor race held on the streets of the city. It proved valuable in helping local authorities protect the area against illegal drones in the no-fly zone, keeping a keen and constant eye on the sky.
As for the way the DedroneRapidResponse works, the system uses cloud-enabled software to pinpoint all drones over a distance of 3 miles (5 km). Once it identifies a drone, it immediately starts to provide insights about its load and the pilot’s location, as soon as the drone is turned on. The portable drone detection unit is easy to deploy, requiring less than 30 minutes to be set up and it can analyze around 300 drone types. It is also capable of tracking multiple drones at the same time.
Dedrone hasn’t mentioned anything about the price of the DedroneRapidResponse, but you can contact the company for more information.
