Draganfly's New Drones Are Designed To Be Easily Deployed, Carry More, and Fly Further

Canadian drone manufacturer Draganfly launched two new UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) that are both versatile and compatible with a variety of payloads.
Draganfly first drew attention in 2013 when one of its drones (the X4-ES model) saved a human life for the first time, during a search and rescue operation. The flying machine managed to locate an unconscious victim in below-freezing temperatures.
But the Canadian manufacturer doesn’t just make Medical Response and Search and Rescue drones. In fact, its latest models, the Heavy Lift and the Commander 3XL are suitable for various other applications across a variety of industries, such as agriculture, public safety, drone deliveries, and more.
The Heavy Lift has eight motors, folding, carbon fiber propellers, and supports both automated missions and manual flight operations. It has an impressive payload capacity of 67 lb (30 kg), which makes it a great drone for deliveries, especially because it also boasts a flight time of 55 minutes and a range of approximately 30 km (18.6 miles). However, those 55 minutes of flight apply to a smaller load of up to 2 kg (4.4 lb). With the maximum payload, the Heavy Lift can stay in the air for 18 minutes. Its payload box can fit packages that measure 15” x 17” x 34” (38 cm x 43 cm x 85 cm). The drone weighs 44 kg (97 lb).
Draganfly’s other recently unveiled drone is the Commander 3XL, which was designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment. It is dubbed the Swiss Army of drones and is weather-resistant, performing very well in light rain and snow. The drone is capable of using drop and winch systems to deliver its payloads, which can weigh up to 26 lb (11.7 kg), and it can carry them for approximately 20 minutes. Its maximum flight time is 50 minutes, with smaller payloads strapped to it.
Both the Heavy Lift model and the Commander 3XL can be used with a variety of interchangeable payloads, from thermal and optical imaging solutions to Draganfly’s long-range LiDAR system, specialized delivery containers, and more.
There’s no pricing info available for the new drones, but you can find more details on each of them on the company’s website.
