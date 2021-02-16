First Apple CarPlay Parking App Is Now Available for Download

Back in 2020, Apple launched iOS 14 with several CarPlay improvements, and one of the most notable happened under the hood.
This new release officially opened the door to more developers and app categories, with Apple specifically seeking tools aimed at EVs and supposed to improve the experience behind the wheel.
And while not a lot of big releases happened since iOS 14 first came out, more and more developers join the CarPlay world slowly but surely.
This week, EasyPark officially announced it’s adding support for CarPlay, essentially allowing users to find parking spots and pay right from their head units. The app also comes with a series of extras, including stations to recharge electric vehicles, and everything is as convenient as possible, with all features displayed on the display in the car thanks to the new update.
EasyPark is one very popular app on both Android and iPhone, but right now, it’s currently focused on European markets almost exclusively with no support for the United States. The countries where EasyPark can be used are Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Lichtenstein, Iceland, Hungary, and Australia.
“With EasyPark, a leading parking app for smartphones and cars, you can pay for parking in over 2,200 cities in 20 countries. You can also charge your electrical vehicle, find streets with high parking availability and change between private and work related expenses in the app. Now you can use the app in the car itself, meaning you no longer have to use either cash, credit card or even a smartphone to pay for parking – although the phone still needs to be connected to the car,” the company explains in a press release (also embedded below).
EasyPark hasn’t yet announced an Android Auto version of its app, but there’s a chance this one is also coming given Google too has unlocked its platform to more third-party app categories.
