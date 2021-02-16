First Apple CarPlay Parking App Is Now Available for Download

More on this:

1 An Android Tablet Installed in a 2006 Acura Is Pure CarPlay Bliss

2 Google Maps Screen Flashes Plaguing CarPlay with No Fix in Sight

3 Pioneer Announces Firmware Update with Android Auto Goodies

4 Google Maps for iPhone and CarPlay Now an Outdated App Due to Mysterious Reasons

5 New Waze Version for CarPlay Released as Google Maps Update Still Missing