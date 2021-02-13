Android Auto 6.1 Coming with Major Fixes for Ford Mustang Mach-E

Google rolled out Android Auto 6.1 earlier this week, as we already reported, this new version comes with an important fix for the 2021 Ford F-150.
More specifically, this update resolves a glitch causing Android Auto wireless to be broken down in the 2021 F-150, with Ford confirming for us a few days ago that a full fix would land in the spring when the company plans to ship a new software update.
Google has confirmed that in addition to the F-150, Android Auto 6.1 also resolves SYNC problems on the Mustang Mach-E, so customers are recommended to install this new release as soon as possible.
“Later this month, we will roll out an update to the Android Auto app (version 6.1) that will resolve the SYNC matter for 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E customers. Until then, you can connect with a USB cable to use Android Auto. We recommend also performing Ford’s over-the-air updates this Spring to help ensure the best long-term solution,” an Android Auto team member said earlier this week, only a few hours before the new Android Auto version was actually shipped.
Several Ford F-150 and Mach-E customers have already confirmed on Google’s forums that installing Android Auto 6.1 indeed resolves the wireless connectivity problems, with everything back to normal now in 2021 models.
Android Auto 6.1 also brings several new features, and one of the most important is the support for wallpapers. Beginning with this version, users can select a different background for the app right from the dedicated settings screen on Android Auto. Choosing a new wallpaper shows a preview instantly as part of an approach that looks and works a lot like the similar feature available on CarPlay.
Google Assistant routines have also been re-enabled in the latest Android Auto version, and there’s a chance other fixes are part of this update too, though given an official changelog hasn’t been provided, it’s up to users to figure them out.
