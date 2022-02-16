First Android Auto 7.4 Build Now Available for Download

The very first build of Android Auto 7.4 has recently made its way online, as Google released another update to users enrolled in its beta program.
Worth knowing, however, is Android Auto 7.4.1207 is currently in the beta stage, which means the build you can download today as an APK installer isn’t yet shipped through the Google Play Store to production devices.
At the same time, it comes with an increased likelihood of bugs, as this is the purpose of beta builds in the first place. Google uses them to let users test each release before the production rollout starts, therefore giving the company the chance of ironing out the remaining bugs in a timely manner.
Of course, Android Auto 7.4 comes without a changelog, but we already know the search giant is working on several big changes for the future of the app.
Version 7.3 included more evidence of the highly anticipated Coolwalk update, which is scheduled to go live at some point later this year, most likely in the summer. Coolwalk will refresh the Android Auto UI with a CarPlay dashboard-inspired feature that will allow users to run multiple apps side-by-side using cards.
Furthermore, Google is also introducing a series of smaller refinements. For example, the status bar at the top of the screen is being removed, with the company moving information like the cellular signal and the time to the dynamic bar at the bottom.
Most likely, Android Auto 7.4 continues the work in this regard, but of course, don’t expect any changes to be visible just yet.
At the same time, expect this new update to come with a series of bug fixes, especially as Android Auto users have been having a hard time running the app lately, especially after the update to Android 12. It remains to be seen when Android Auto 7.4 is promoted to the stable channel and whether more information on the included changes is being released or not.
At the same time, it comes with an increased likelihood of bugs, as this is the purpose of beta builds in the first place. Google uses them to let users test each release before the production rollout starts, therefore giving the company the chance of ironing out the remaining bugs in a timely manner.
Of course, Android Auto 7.4 comes without a changelog, but we already know the search giant is working on several big changes for the future of the app.
Version 7.3 included more evidence of the highly anticipated Coolwalk update, which is scheduled to go live at some point later this year, most likely in the summer. Coolwalk will refresh the Android Auto UI with a CarPlay dashboard-inspired feature that will allow users to run multiple apps side-by-side using cards.
Furthermore, Google is also introducing a series of smaller refinements. For example, the status bar at the top of the screen is being removed, with the company moving information like the cellular signal and the time to the dynamic bar at the bottom.
Most likely, Android Auto 7.4 continues the work in this regard, but of course, don’t expect any changes to be visible just yet.
At the same time, expect this new update to come with a series of bug fixes, especially as Android Auto users have been having a hard time running the app lately, especially after the update to Android 12. It remains to be seen when Android Auto 7.4 is promoted to the stable channel and whether more information on the included changes is being released or not.