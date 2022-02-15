Google Must Fix This Android Auto UI Bug ASAP

It’s pretty clear already that installing Android 12 on a device used to power Android Auto is a risky decision. The new operating system seems to be causing all kinds of headaches to those relying on the car-optimized experience, and a recently-spotted glitch is now becoming more widespread.
For a reason that nobody seems to be able to figure out, the update to Android 12 causes the Android Auto icons to become huge when the app is running on the screen inside the car.
Simple icons like the microphone and the notification center are now gigantic on Android Auto, making the app pretty much impossible to use.
The same for the time, the phone battery indicator, and the connection status, as all have for some reason become larger to a point where the user interface becomes a total mess.
At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be a device-specific problem, as I’m seeing reports from owners of Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi phones confirming the same behavior in their cars.
On the other hand, what appears to be the culprit is none other than Android 12, as nobody on Android 11 has signaled this UI glitch so far. But on the other hand, the problem doesn’t show up immediately after updating to Android 12, with some users explaining the huge icons are displayed overnight without even an update to Android Auto.
Indeed, users on Google’s forums explain that installing the most recent version of Android Auto doesn’t produce any improvement. Downgrading to an earlier release also doesn’t bring things back to normal, so right now, it seems Android 12 is the one and only that should be blamed for the whole thing.
Google is already looking into the problem, but there’s no information as to when a fix could land. For what it’s worth, the company is still waiting for more details from users, so you know what you have to do if you’re struggling with the same issue.
Simple icons like the microphone and the notification center are now gigantic on Android Auto, making the app pretty much impossible to use.
The same for the time, the phone battery indicator, and the connection status, as all have for some reason become larger to a point where the user interface becomes a total mess.
At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be a device-specific problem, as I’m seeing reports from owners of Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi phones confirming the same behavior in their cars.
On the other hand, what appears to be the culprit is none other than Android 12, as nobody on Android 11 has signaled this UI glitch so far. But on the other hand, the problem doesn’t show up immediately after updating to Android 12, with some users explaining the huge icons are displayed overnight without even an update to Android Auto.
Indeed, users on Google’s forums explain that installing the most recent version of Android Auto doesn’t produce any improvement. Downgrading to an earlier release also doesn’t bring things back to normal, so right now, it seems Android 12 is the one and only that should be blamed for the whole thing.
Google is already looking into the problem, but there’s no information as to when a fix could land. For what it’s worth, the company is still waiting for more details from users, so you know what you have to do if you’re struggling with the same issue.