Android Auto Mysteriously Changes Temperature to Fahrenheit, More Users Affected

More on this:

1 Google Says It Fixed a Major Android Auto Bug, Users Claim Not Really

2 This Bug Makes a Good Case for Not Listening to Music on Android Auto

3 Google Maps Rival Also Struggling on Android Auto, Users Feeling Ignored

4 A Wireless Android Auto Adapter Could Help Fix Android 12 Problems

5 Google Maps No Longer Available on Android Auto, and Google Needs Help to Bring It Back