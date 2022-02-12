Android Auto Mysteriously Changes Temperature to Fahrenheit, More Users Affected

Not a long time ago, traffic navigation app Waze automatically switched from imperial units to metric, therefore making the whole experience behind the wheel pretty confusing for users in the United States.
Now Android Auto seems to experience a similar problem, though the whole thing this time happens the other way around.
The temperature settings on Android Auto have changed from Celsius to Fahrenheit, all for a reason that nobody can currently figure out.
Let’s take everything one at a time and see exactly what happened.
First and foremost, the problem only concerns the temperature indicator and not the rest of the units that are being used on Android Auto.
Users explain that the change happens exclusively on Android Auto, as everything else appears to be configured properly. In other words, all Google settings are still using Celsius, so for some reason, Android Auto still prefers Fahrenheit for the weather temperature.
At first glance, it’s all due to a server-side problem, as the change doesn’t seem to be linked with a specific software update that happened recently.
But oddly enough, a similar switch from Celsius to Fahrenheit also happened recently on WearOS, which is Google’s operating system for wearables. Users have been reporting the exact behavior on their smartwatches, and all say that setting the weather to use Celsius is pretty much impossible, despite the configuration apparently correct in the Google app.
Google has remained completely tight-lipped on the whole thing for now, so nobody knows precisely what happens and whether there’s something they can do to fix the problem. Most likely, there isn’t, as the server-side glitch needs to be resolved with a server-side patch as well.
Most likely, it’s all just a matter of time until Google reverts whatever change it introduced lately, but unfortunately, offering an ETA as to when this could happen is fairly impossible given the company itself hasn’t said a single word about what happened.
