Google Says It Fixed a Major Android Auto Bug, Users Claim Not Really

There are many things that Google needs to fix on Android Auto, and the release of Android 12 last year only made the matter even worse.
This is because this new operating system caused a series of bugs on Android Auto, including a glitch that somehow makes it impossible to read and send text messages when the app is running in the car.
A Google discussion thread that’s already several months old indicates that after installing Android 12, the text messages are no longer available on Android Auto. The report has already been confirmed by tens of other users who reported a similar behavior on their phones as well, all after installing Android 12.
A few days ago, a member of the Android Auto team came up with a very anticipated announcement: the glitch has finally been resolved, and updating to the latest version of the app should bring things back to normal. The new Android Auto version is already rolling out through the Play Store, and those who don’t want to wait can just download and install it manually using the APK available on this page.
However, installing this new version of Android Auto doesn’t mean the problem is gone. Despite Google’s announcement, some users explain in the same thread that the SMS feature continues to be unavailable on Android Auto, as the fix doesn’t seem to produce any notable improvement.
At this point, nobody knows for sure if Google is still investigating the problem or the glitch has already been resolved, only that these users are actually dealing with a different issue.
There are many questions that need to be answered quickly, though, especially because the problem was first reported many months ago. And this means that lots of Android Auto users just can’t send and read text messages while driving, and unfortunately, the only workaround is to just use the mobile device itself for the whole thing (and that’s obviously a big no-no while driving).
