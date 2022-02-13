Google Investigating Mysterious Android Auto Weather Bug

One of the Android Auto features that users love the most is the small weather indicator that shows up in the status bar and which displays the current temperature for the location configured in the Google app.
If you’re a long-time Android Auto user, you probably remember that the original version of the app came with a dedicated weather widget right on the home screen.
When Google rolled out a new Android Auto experience in mid-2019, the widget was removed, but the company later added a weather icon in the status bar to show the current temperature.
Since then, however, the experience with this little feature has been very inconsistent, to say the least.
While many people complained the icon didn’t even show up for them, others reported various problems. And this week, some people who used the Celsius units noticed that the weather indicator suddenly started showing the current temperature using Fahrenheit.
As we reported earlier this week, the problem doesn’t seem to be specific to Android Auto, as it also happens on other Google platforms, such as WearOS. However, nobody knows exactly the reason for the unit change, especially as Celsius continues to be the enabled setting in the Google app.
The good news is that Google rapidly noticed all the reports on this glitch, and a member of the Android Auto team recently confirmed that an investigation has already started.
And while this indeed confirms the search giant is aware of this mysterious problem, it’s hard to tell precisely when a fix could land. If anything, the investigation is still in the early days, so it could take a while until Google itself figures out why the whole thing happens.
In the meantime, there’s not much you can do to restore the weather indicator to Celsius. The switch seems to be powered by a server-side change, so Google itself is the one that needs to determine what happens and how to bring things back to normal.
