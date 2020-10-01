Fill Up a Tesla with Dirt at This New Rally School in California

The thing that makes Teslas great is just how versatile they are. With only one vehicle, you can commute daily, move your kids around (up to six, depending on size), go on a road trip, or school most people at a drag strip, all while leaving no trace of harmful gases in your wake.
Name one other vehicle that can do all that even without the last bit. You probably can't, and that's why Tesla deserves your respect even if you're not a big fan of EVs or of the billionaires that make them. A good car is a good car - it's as simple as that.
As more and more people from various corners of the world are getting their hands on a Tesla, we're beginning to find out more about the American EVs. For instance, thanks to the high EV adoption in Norway and the rugged nature of the countryside, it's become apparent that Teslas aren't exactly bad at light off-roading. With their dual-motor setup and excellent traction control system, that shouldn't really come as a surprise.
It looks like this news has reached a group of US businessmen who intend to build a 2,000-acre resort in Mariposa, California, not too far away from the Yosemite National Park's Arch Rock entrance. The whole venture will be called EV Park and will feature various eco-friendly accommodation options - tree houses, luxurious tents, geodesic domes - a restaurant, or a pool, but will also provide different activities for its guest, from tackling a mountain obstacle course to less challenging hiking trails or even picking up the world's most sought-after mushrooms: the truffles.
The center-piece, however (at least if you ask us), is going to be a rally school that exclusively uses Teslas - in case you missed it, the environmental impact of this entire initiative is of great importance to the people running the show, hence the focus on EVs.
They don't have any problem with kicking up tons of dirt in the process, though. The course they'll use for the experience is covered in the stuff, so expect to see plenty of rooster tails shooting up in the sky. Speaking to SFGATE, Willie Morris, one of the entrepreneurs involved in the development of EV Park, explains why Teslas are the perfect choice for the task at hand:
"The Model 3 is a beast," he says. "With its dual engines, the Tesla can change where the engines’ power is going almost instantaneously — very important when you’re on variable surfaces like dirt or whipping the car around. And because it’s so smart, it makes off-road driving a lot easier because it handles the weight transfer on its own rather than requiring the driver to learn new, harder techniques like left foot braking. Then you have all the things that just make electric better — torque, power, better acceleration curves, etc. Add in the fact that it’s quiet and not burning gas, and you have a home run."
According to Morris, the Model 3s didn't need too many changes to be ready for action. All it took was a two-inch lift and the fitting of a set of adjustable dampers as well as tires more suited for the special conditions. With all that dirt around, though, we would advise them to inspect the Model 3's special "collecting compartment" regularly, or they might start seeing the rear bumpers dropping for no apparent reason.
