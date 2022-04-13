Fiat Unveils 500 'La Prima by Bocelli' Featuring Tenor-Approved JBL Premium Sound System

Fiat’s latest special edition 500 model is called La Prima by Bocelli and it’s the first-ever car to be fitted with JBL’s ‘Virtual Venues’ technology, which is said to deliver an unmatched audio experience. The new 500 La Prima by Bocelli will be available to order in the UK this spring.
As the name would suggest, this Fiat’s sound system was designed in partnership by JBL with singers Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli. The 320 W premium sound system is said to be simple and intuitive to use, while also being perfectly integrated into the car without impacting interior space or trunk space.
In order to refine the system, Fiat relied on the experience of Maestro Andrea Bocelli, arguably the most popular living tenor in the world. The latter chose the upcoming new single of his son, Matteo Bocelli, as the soundtrack for this special edition 500’s communication campaign.
The new Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli can be ordered in two body styles (convertible and hatchback), with buyers able to choose between six colors in Onyx Black, Rose Gold, Ice White, Mineral Gray, Ocean Green and Celestial Blue.
The car you see here is presented with a black exterior, featuring highlights such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a dedicated La Prima badge, plus a premium interior with a woven dashboard and ice beige seats.
“The resounding success of the New 500 La Prima, the top of the range of our electric icon, made us realize that our customers desire a product that is definitely premium, Italian and iconic. In short, they want the best of Made in Italy,” said Fiat CEO, Olivier Francois.
“And it is precisely in Italy that they can find the highest expression of art, beauty and music. For this reason, together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car. Thanks to JBL's exclusive Virtual Venues technology, we provide our customers with an immersive and tailored audio experience. This revolutionary premium sound system completes an authentic Italian icon, proudly created in Italy to bring the most authentic Italian spirit to the world.”
In order to refine the system, Fiat relied on the experience of Maestro Andrea Bocelli, arguably the most popular living tenor in the world. The latter chose the upcoming new single of his son, Matteo Bocelli, as the soundtrack for this special edition 500’s communication campaign.
The new Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli can be ordered in two body styles (convertible and hatchback), with buyers able to choose between six colors in Onyx Black, Rose Gold, Ice White, Mineral Gray, Ocean Green and Celestial Blue.
The car you see here is presented with a black exterior, featuring highlights such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a dedicated La Prima badge, plus a premium interior with a woven dashboard and ice beige seats.
“The resounding success of the New 500 La Prima, the top of the range of our electric icon, made us realize that our customers desire a product that is definitely premium, Italian and iconic. In short, they want the best of Made in Italy,” said Fiat CEO, Olivier Francois.
“And it is precisely in Italy that they can find the highest expression of art, beauty and music. For this reason, together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car. Thanks to JBL's exclusive Virtual Venues technology, we provide our customers with an immersive and tailored audio experience. This revolutionary premium sound system completes an authentic Italian icon, proudly created in Italy to bring the most authentic Italian spirit to the world.”