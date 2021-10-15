Buying Into Fiat’s Special Series (500) RED Family Will Cost You Upwards of £16,435

Fiat has just announced UK pricing and specs for its (500) RED family, created in partnership with (RED), a charity co-founded by U2’s Bono to fight against AIDS and COVID-19. The range kicks off from £16,435, which will land you the mild hybrid (500) RED hatchback, powered by a 70 hp 1.0-liter engine.
These products are characterized by the color red, used as a hallmark externally on the bodywork, logos, mirror caps and wheels. You get more of the same inside, with red being used on the dashboard, floor mats and even the seats, which are made using Seaqual yarn (derived from plastics recovered from the oceans).
Each member of the (500) RED family comes with its very own welcome kit, which includes a hand sanitizer dispenser and a special key cover. All new (500) RED buyers will also receive an e-mail signed by Olivier Francois and Bono.
Of course, the most eco-friendly thing you can do as far as this range is concerned is to purchase the all-electric new (500) RED, which features an even more special interior where only the driver’s seat is red, while the other three passenger seats are black. If that’s too quirky for you, know that you can have all the seats in black (with contrasting red logos) for a more traditional touch.
Another unique feature is the accelerator pedal in red anodized aluminum, which you can get in combination with the black passenger seats and the red driver’s seat.
The new (500) RED is available both as a hatchback and as a soft-top convertible, offering you the choice of two battery options: a 70 kW (95 hp) e-motor with a range of up to 118 miles (190 km), or an 87 kW (118 hp) motor with a range of up to 199 miles (320 km). Prices for this EV variant start from £25,495.
Meanwhile, the previously mentioned (500) RED mild hybrid version is based on the Dolcevita spec, meaning you get chrome-plated design cues for the front grille and door handles, as well as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Finally, the (500X) RED, which is based on the Cross specification and is available as both a hatchback and as an open-air variant with a black Dolcevita soft top. Pricing for this model starts from £24,125.
