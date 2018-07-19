Fiat Reveals Chrome Appearance Packages For 500L, 500X Despite Dwindling Sales

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

Ever since Fiat reentered North America after saving Chrysler from bankruptcy, everyone knew that the Italian automaker wouldn’t make it stick. The cars that Fiat develops and engineers for Europe just don’t work in this part of the world, and if you look through the sales figures for the 500L and 500X, you’ll understand how bad things are. 4 photos



So what did the Italian automaker do to address this issue? Of all the solutions that Fiat could’ve came up, the Chrome Appearance Group and Satin Chrome Appearance Group are the packages the brand chose to restart the public’s interest in the 500L and 500X.



In addition to the accents brought to the front fascia, rear reflector bezels, side moldings, fog lamps, and 17-inch aluminum wheels, not much else is on the menu for the 500L with the Chrome Appearance Group. Being a crossover, the 500X also adds chrome on the liftgate handle, taillamp bezels, and roof rails, plus fog lamps, cornering lamps and automatic headlamps.



Available in seven colors for the 500L and all colors for the 500X, the packages cost $495 and $695, respectively. Those who opt for all-wheel drive for the 500X will see the price of the Satin Chrome Group go down to $395. And yes, the package is based on the entry-level Pop grade.



“The Fiat 500X offers all-wheel-drive confidence, five-passenger seating and best-in-class standard torque,” declared Steve Beahm, head of Passenger Car Brands at



The 500-turned-people-carrier-L sold 157 units in June 2018 as opposed to a maximum of 1,482 in December 2014. The 500-I'm-so-not-a-Jeep-Renegade-X sold 514 units last month, almost four times less compared to the 2,178 from October 2014. That's right, ladies and gents; Fiat is losing money in the U.S. and Canada, with Fiat dealers holding onto the inventory for more days than industry average. Because nobody is buying these cars, of course.