Waze and Fiat Make a Panda

As a carmaker that for years hasn’t come up with any new and exciting models, Fiat still manages to be, from time to time, the talk of the day. 14 photos



The wait for a fresh Fiat on the Old Continent would have to continue, despite the Italians announcing on Tuesday the launch of the



The car is just what its name says: a crossbreed between the Fiat Panda and navigation app Waze, bundled together by Mopar. But despite the big names that make up the special model, the novelty is not as exciting as it sounds.



In simple words, Fiat decided to boost a regular Panda Cross by adding to it an infotainment system of sorts. It integrated the company’s Panda Uconnect app with the Waze navigation tool. What resulted is a digital combo crafted by Mopar (apparently Mopar does app hacks as well) that allows drivers to run both Uconnect and Waze on their phones simultaneously.



Of course, you could do that on any phone and for any Panda model, so that’s not the big news. In Fiat’s view, the big news is that for this car the phone’s Uconnect app comes complete with Waze.



Simply put, a buyer of the Panda Waze would have the chance of transforming his phone into the car’s infotainment system. Sure, it’s not the same as having a huge touchscreen embedded in the middle of the dash, but Fiat seems to feel Millennials would love this gimmick.



The Panda Waze will arrive at dealerships across Europe is stages. Pricing has not been announced, but the carmaker said it would vary depending on the market.



