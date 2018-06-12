Fiat Tries to Boost Interest in 500X with Adventurer Edition

Having little to show for this year in terms of new cars, Fiat keeps rolling out special editions of its existing models. The latest Fiat-branded car to get tweaked with a bit of freshness is the 500X.

The package would be offered for the Trekking trim only and comprises 18-inch aluminum wheels, black roof rails, orange mirror caps and body-side graphic, cross bows, and front and rear splash guards. At the interior, a molded rear cargo tray and all-weather front and rear slush mats are all there is to it.



To sell for an extra $945 added to the base price of the 500X Trekking, the Edition would be available in four colors for the exterior (White Clear Coat, Black Clear Coat, Graphite Grey and Grey Metallic) and two for the interior (black or brown).



“With all-wheel-drive confidence, best-in-class standard horsepower and torque and comfortable seating for five, the Italian-designed Fiat 500X is fun to drive,” said in a statement Steve Beahm, FCA head of car brands.



“Built off the Trekking model, the new Adventurer package offers rugged, adventurous styling and yet another opportunity for customers to personalize their Fiat 500X.”



Jus to remind you, the



The 500X is the first Fiat vehicle to sport an all-wheel drive version and is powered by engines topping with the 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo (160 horsepower) and the 2.4-liter Tigershark I-4 unit (180 horsepower).



500X is a compact crossover introduced at the Paris Motor Show in 2014. Aimed directly at the Nissan Juke and Opel Mokka, it failed in gaining the traction of its competitors.