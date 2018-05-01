Fiat 500X Gets Blue Sky Edition Makeover

Italian manufacturer Fiat has been keeping a low-profile in recent years, rarely introducing a new model to the market. It would almost seem trims and special editions are the new business model for a carmaker with a lost identity.

It comes powered by choice of three gasoline and three diesel engines, with power ranging from 110 to 140 horsepower. To remind U.S. customers it is still around, Fiat announced the introduction of the Blue Sky Edition for the 2018 500X, a package of visual enhancements that would send customers back an extra $1,495 on front-wheel-drive configuration and $1,195 on all-wheel-drive one. The Blue Sky will only be available for 500X Pop models with the nine-speed automatic transmission.For the money asked, Fiat will give customers a 500X with a special exterior look, adorned with fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels, satin chrome sprinkled here and there and tail lamp bezels. On the inside, the main changes are the use of blue-patterned cloth seats, a blue instrument panel, and a dual-pane powered sunroof.The 500X Blue Sky Edition will be available in four exterior colors, namely Bianco Gelato, Blue Sky Metallic, Nero Cinema, and Grigio Graphite.“With all-wheel-drive confidence, best-in-class torque and room for five, the Fiat 500X is fun to drive and wrapped in iconic Italian design,” said Steve Beahm, FCA head of passenger cars.“The new Blue Sky Edition offers yet another unique customization option for our Fiat 500X customers.”The Blue Sky will become available in the U.S. later this spring. The prices listed above will be added on top of the $19,995 asked for the front-wheel-drive 500X and the $23,890 charged for the all-wheel-drive version.The Fiat 500X was introduced in 2015 as a compact crossover. It targeted the market segment of Nissan’s Juke and Opel’s Mokka but failed to gain the same traction as the Japanese and German rivals.It comes powered by choice of three gasoline and three diesel engines, with power ranging from 110 to 140 horsepower.