Rainbow-Colored Fiat 124 Spider to Lead Detroit Pride Parade

9 Jun 2018, 8:13 UTC ·
by
A weekend of celebrations dedicated to sexual minorities kicked on Saturday in several cities across the world. As with any high-profile event, pride parades have attracted several companies into the mix, as they would try to gain more exposure by supporting in various ways Pride Parades all over the world.
In Detroit, the local march would have the support of FCA, who prepared a special Fiat 124 Spider that is to be used as grand marshal vehicle at this year's event. The car would not be alone on the drive that starts on June 10, but would be accompanied by another pair of Spiders and two Fiat 500X.

The grand marshal car is painted red and features the now iconic rainbow-colors on the hood and on the sides.

“We are pleased to continue our leading support of Motor City Pride, the largest LGBTQ event in the state of Michigan,” said in a statement Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brandsat FCA.

“Motor City Pride is an important way for FCA US and FIAT brand to celebrate our inclusive work culture where all employees are respected and fully engaged in the process of developing vehicles that resonate with diverse buyers and communities.”

FCA describes itself as one of the most minority-friendly company in the U.S. It has managed to score 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Corporate Equality Index (CEI) 11 times since it has been introduced in 2002.

CEI is a tool designed to to rate American businesses on their treatment of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees, consumers and investors.

FCA even has a special business group dedicated to the LGBTQ community called  the Gay and Lesbian Alliance (GALA). GALA comprises 1,000 of the company's employees.

The organizers of the Detroit event, officially known as Motor City Pride Parade, expect around 40,000 people to attend.
