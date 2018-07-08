Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

FCA Successfully Tests ACMZ Aluminum Alloy On Current Cylinder Head Design

As you know from the Capital Markets Day 2018 conference in Balocco, Fiat Chrysler is betting on electrification for the mid-future as it prepares to phase out diesel from the lineup. But until complete electrification becomes the standard for the Italo-American automaker, internal combustion has to be addressed in order to achiever greater efficiency. 42 photos



“When we focused on copper, other people in the industry almost laughed us off, saying we’d never be able to cast that,” said Gregg Black of Advanced Powertrain Engineering at



Using copper as the strengthening component of the aluminum alloy isn’t all that new in the world of all things automotive and motorsport, but with the help of the Titan supercomputer (the third most powerful in the United States of America and seventh in the world), the engineers could make the impossible happen. And that impossible, according to the company, is mass production of ACMZ cylinder heads.



“It will still be a few years before ACMZ appears in a production engine,” the automaker highlighted in an official statement. “But FCA has already cast more than 100 cylinder heads with the alloy, using a current production design, and have put several hundred hours of dynamometer testing on some prototypes.”



