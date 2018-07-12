Fiat Workers at Melfi Plant Strike Over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Transfer

Valued at an estimated €105 million, the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus is the biggest news in the world of football this year, seconded by the fact none other than Croatia will play the FIFA World Cup final with France on Sunday. Even though the Portuguese player is worth the money, don’t forget which automaker of the Big Three in Detroit sponsors the Juventus Football Club.
Saved from bankruptcy by Fiat following the global economic crisis of the previous decade, Chrysler turned into Fiat Chrysler, and the rest is history in the making. The synergies between the Italian and American constituents go so far that the Jeep Renegade is made in one of the automaker’s Italian factories. More to the point, the Renegade is built in Melfi alongside the Fiat 500X.
At the Capital Markets Day 2018, Fiat Chrysler announced that it would stop manufacturing small cars in Italy to streamline operations and strengthen profit. The announcement sent the workers union into a frenzy, but Ronaldo’s Juventus transfer angered the people at Melfi so much that they’re going on strike.
Speaking to Football Italia, the union expressed that it’s not fine for Fiat Chrysler to pay a huge chunk of the player’s salary while ignoring the needs and problems of the people who actually build the cars. “While the workers and their families tighten their belts more and more, the company decides to invest a lot of money on a single human resource! The company should invest in car models that guarantee the futures of thousands of people, rather than enriching only one.”
Read what you will into what left these people raging, but that’s how the cookie crumbles for the Unione Sindacale di Base. To this effect, the workers at FCA Melfi announced that they'd strike on July 15th and 17th.
For greater context, it must be mentioned that FCA workers in Italy haven’t had a wage raise in 10 years. On that note, FCA spends an estimated €26.5 million per year on Juventus.
At the Capital Markets Day 2018, Fiat Chrysler announced that it would stop manufacturing small cars in Italy to streamline operations and strengthen profit. The announcement sent the workers union into a frenzy, but Ronaldo’s Juventus transfer angered the people at Melfi so much that they’re going on strike.
Speaking to Football Italia, the union expressed that it’s not fine for Fiat Chrysler to pay a huge chunk of the player’s salary while ignoring the needs and problems of the people who actually build the cars. “While the workers and their families tighten their belts more and more, the company decides to invest a lot of money on a single human resource! The company should invest in car models that guarantee the futures of thousands of people, rather than enriching only one.”
Read what you will into what left these people raging, but that’s how the cookie crumbles for the Unione Sindacale di Base. To this effect, the workers at FCA Melfi announced that they'd strike on July 15th and 17th.
For greater context, it must be mentioned that FCA workers in Italy haven’t had a wage raise in 10 years. On that note, FCA spends an estimated €26.5 million per year on Juventus.