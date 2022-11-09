FIA Turns to AI in Effort to Curb Toxic Online Comments, First Trial Was Successful

autoevolution
Motorsport's governing body, the FIA, has announced a new partnership with an AI company, Arwen.ai, to combat online abuse. The organization notes that the issue is "toxic" and that it wants to stop employees, fans, and people involved in the sport from suffering online abuse.
The AI company that has partnered with the FIA on this will implement its AI-enabled content moderation platform to help curb any "toxic content." A successful trial of the program has already been carried out, as the firm has worked with teams that include Alpine, Mercedes, and Red Bull on similar projects. Now, it will work together with the FIA for a broader implementation of the system.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has publicly asked for a united front to improve online communities. One of the factors that led to this decision was the number of death threats that were aimed at FIA steward Silvia Bellot.

If you have seen social networks about a year ago, right after the 2021 season's last race, you have a good idea of what some people write online about others.

As the FIA's president has underlined, the online hatred against some volunteers, employees, or racers has no place, as, without all these people, there would be no racing.

It is Mohammed Ben Sulayem's goal to enable racing in a safe and controlled environment for all competitors and their teams, and online abuse has no place on that stage.

The new initiative will build on the existing "Drive It Out" campaign, and owners of social media platforms will have to play their role in the equation. Yes, Elon Musk might also be asked to approve a few changes on Twitter, do not just think of Mark Zuckerberg here.

The owners of Formula 1 are increasingly concerned with this aspect after situations of improper fan behavior at multiple races. In some of those cases, the drivers themselves had responded with criticism towards their alleged fans.

All the 244 motoring and sporting organizations under the FIA in 146 countries will be asked to take a stand against toxicity in the online environment. We will learn more about the initiative at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but hopefully, we will get to focus on the competition instead of toxic online comments.

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows various FIA officials during meetings, as well as F1 racers.

