The FIA Has Big Plans for F1 in the Future - Check Out the Rule Changes for the Future

The second meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in 2022, chaired by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, brings major changes for all the motorsports under the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile. However, we will now talk about only the decisions that will affect Formula One.
Arguably the most notable change is a rule on the engine, with the FIA hoping to improve reliability. Until now, the teams from the grid were not allowed to make any changes on the car between the qualifying sessions and the race. However, now, in some cases, teams will be permitted to change the engine while still respecting the parc ferme rules.
Another essential rule change is about the cooling of the fuel, a problem raised by Red Bull Racing and others. In a short period of time, all the teams from the grid will be allowed to cool their fuel to a temperature of twenty degrees Celsius during hotter races (like Miami or Brazil). They will use a reference temperature for this. In addition, supplementary changes will be made to the mirrors to improve rearward vision.
The FIA is hoping to finalize all these engine regulations changes for 2026 before the World Motor Sport Council meeting, meaning it's pretty unlikely that these changes will be adopted over the summer as some team managers wanted.
Furthermore, changes to the flexibility of rear and front wings in tests have been approved. Another difference in the tests relates to the tires. The FIA clarified that the tests run by teams with Pirelli (the official tire supplier of F1) are not permitted to "test parts, software, changes to parts or changes to the set-up that give the participant any kind of information not related to the tyre test," as FIA declared.
All these talks will be finalized in the coming weeks to ensure the changes will be the best for all the parts involved.
