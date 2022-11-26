Ferrari Risk More Instability in Formula 1 As Mattia Binotto Is Rumored To Resign

Mattia Binotto is well-known within the Formula 1 paddock, but that’s mostly for the wrong reasons. Under his tenure as team principal, things seem to have taken a wrong turn for the Ferrari team, and it appears the Scuderia will part ways with him.
No official announcement has been made by the Maranello-based team, but Italian media outlets, with Corriere Della Sera at the forefront, are reporting this as an imminent move. For most fans of the sport, this is not a surprising outcome, although it is currently still a rumor with no public confirmation from Ferrari available yet.
Ferrari is known for having a constantly revolving door of team principals, with Binotto being the third to leave in the last eight years of short-tenured leaders. His lack of action when it comes to properly managing the team and removing people who make errors from key positions led the team to a few tumultuous years with poor results.
The outcome of this is that Binotto lost the confidence of both Ferrari chairman John Elkann and No.1 driver Charles Leclerc. This is an even bigger issue considering it has been previously rumored that the relationship between the two is heavily fractured. While it is still unclear how much damage has been done, Leclerc did point out that he is losing patience in chasing his maiden title.
With Binotto’s resignation being seen as a done deal, the Italian media has begun speculating on who could replace him as team principal. The name that seems to be the most closely linked with the seat of team principal is Frédéric Vasseur, the managing director and team principal of the Alfa Romeo F1 team.
The Frenchman has an impressive resume when it comes to motorsport management and a good relationship with Charles Leclerc, but this might not be enough. Any Ferrari fan has to wonder whether a new beginning and added instability are what the Italian team needs right now.
