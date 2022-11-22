Nikita Mazepin Has Coping Advice for Drivers Who Raced Their Last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

More on this:

1 2023 Formula 1 Grid Complete: Williams Finally Confirms Logan Sargeant

2 Haas F1 Team Told Mick Schumacher to Stop Doing Donuts After His Last Race in Abu Dhabi

3 Lewis Hamilton Looks Forward to Be Done With the Mercedes W13, Definitely Not His Favorite

4 Drivers Saying Farewell to Sebastian Vettel Is Enough To Make Any Formula 1 Fan Cry

5 Lewis Hamilton Rides With Supercar Blondie in a G-Wagen Ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix