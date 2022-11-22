Nikita Mazepin Has Coping Advice for Drivers Who Raced Their Last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

There were several Formula 1 drivers who raced their final Grand Prix this weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin was also in attendance and shared some coping advice for his fellow drivers.
This year, the Haas F1 Team terminated Nikita Mazepin's contract following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They also terminated the sponsorship deal with Uralkali. And it looks like the Russian driver had trouble accepting it.
But he eventually found a way to get over it because he shared some coping advice for his fellow drivers who raced the last race this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicholas Latifi are those who won’t be on the grid for the 2023 Formula 1 season.
In a lengthy message on his Instagram account, Mazepin revealed that he attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and that it was “nice to be here as a guest and see old friends.” He added that he thought of some “words of wisdom I can share with Seb, Daniel, Nicky, and Mick as they get ready to move on.”
According to him, there are the “5 stages of departing the stable,” which include Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. Those include driving around your apartment building, blaming the Drive to Survive film crew and everyone else, putting on a “brave” face during a press conference, partying on yachts, and finally moving on and attending the last Grand Prix.
He added some short messages to each driver, too. He told Sebastian Vettel that he has “total respect” for his climate initiatives and added that he predicts “great things” for Daniel Ricciardo in Stage 4 (Depression).
Mazepin shared his confidence that Nicholas Latifi “will surprise us,” and also wished Mick Schumacher good luck, adding that “I’m sure we will get a lot of likes from Pierre Gasly.”
He ended the message, “Peace and love to all.” You can read the full message below.
But he eventually found a way to get over it because he shared some coping advice for his fellow drivers who raced the last race this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicholas Latifi are those who won’t be on the grid for the 2023 Formula 1 season.
In a lengthy message on his Instagram account, Mazepin revealed that he attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and that it was “nice to be here as a guest and see old friends.” He added that he thought of some “words of wisdom I can share with Seb, Daniel, Nicky, and Mick as they get ready to move on.”
According to him, there are the “5 stages of departing the stable,” which include Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. Those include driving around your apartment building, blaming the Drive to Survive film crew and everyone else, putting on a “brave” face during a press conference, partying on yachts, and finally moving on and attending the last Grand Prix.
He added some short messages to each driver, too. He told Sebastian Vettel that he has “total respect” for his climate initiatives and added that he predicts “great things” for Daniel Ricciardo in Stage 4 (Depression).
Mazepin shared his confidence that Nicholas Latifi “will surprise us,” and also wished Mick Schumacher good luck, adding that “I’m sure we will get a lot of likes from Pierre Gasly.”
He ended the message, “Peace and love to all.” You can read the full message below.